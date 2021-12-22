Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.
Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.
The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.
The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.