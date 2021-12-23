Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Casa Grande police: Man assaults community service officer while being booked into jail

39-year-old Jerome Riley of Whiteriver, Arizona, was being booked for trespassing at the time...
39-year-old Jerome Riley of Whiteriver, Arizona, was being booked for trespassing at the time of the alleged attack.(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man being booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center assaulted a community service officer with the Casa Grande Police Department, according to a news release from police.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. as 39-year-old Jerome Riley of Whiteriver, Arizona, was being booked for trespassing. Riley allegedly struck the officer, who is responsible for the booking and processing of prisoners, several times in the head.

Riley was taken Into custody without further incident shortly thereafter.

The officer was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Riley was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center, where he will face aggravated assault charges, police said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $400 million, will be Christmas Day.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records