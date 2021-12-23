Casa Grande police: Man assaults community service officer while being booked into jail

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man being booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center assaulted a community service officer with the Casa Grande Police Department, according to a news release from police.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. as 39-year-old Jerome Riley of Whiteriver, Arizona, was being booked for trespassing. Riley allegedly struck the officer, who is responsible for the booking and processing of prisoners, several times in the head.

Riley was taken Into custody without further incident shortly thereafter.

The officer was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Riley was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center, where he will face aggravated assault charges, police said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.