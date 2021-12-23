FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Did somebody ask Santa for rain?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cloudy and warm Thursday ahead of a storm system which brings rain Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This is a fairly warm system. Temperatures stay just above average with little to no mountain snow. The next system moves in the middle of next week. It will bring cooler air, valley rain and a chance for snow down to 6,000 feet.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for rain, especially in the evening. 80% chance for rain overnight. Highs in the low 70s.

CHRISTMAS: 30% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY. 5% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for rain with highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

