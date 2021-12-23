Gift-givers, USPS rush to get presents delivered in time for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last-minute rush is on at the post office, as people take advantage of the last day of Priority Express shipping before Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Office will be delivering 200 million packages this week across the country. In Tucson, 1,500 employees will be working to make those deliveries before the holiday.

If people ship packages using First Class or Priority Mail, their packages will arrive after the holiday.

More than 9 billion packages and mail have been accepted since Thanksgiving. According to USPS, they hired more than 40,000 seasonal workers across the country to make that possible.

Since June 2020, more than 60,000 employees have been able to turn their seasonal job into a career. USPS will continue hiring after the holiday. For job openings, you can head to the USPS website.

