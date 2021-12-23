Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Gift-givers, USPS rush to get presents delivered in time for Christmas

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last-minute rush is on at the post office, as people take advantage of the last day of Priority Express shipping before Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Office will be delivering 200 million packages this week across the country. In Tucson, 1,500 employees will be working to make those deliveries before the holiday.

If people ship packages using First Class or Priority Mail, their packages will arrive after the holiday.

More than 9 billion packages and mail have been accepted since Thanksgiving. According to USPS, they hired more than 40,000 seasonal workers across the country to make that possible.

Since June 2020, more than 60,000 employees have been able to turn their seasonal job into a career. USPS will continue hiring after the holiday. For job openings, you can head to the USPS website.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Latest News

Maanav Gupta from Houston interviewed J.J. Watt before anybody else.
J.J. Watt grants first interview after injury to disabled Houston teen
The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking...
Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the freeway in Phoenix
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria
USPS works to deliver packages in time for Christmas
USPS works to deliver packages in time for Christmas