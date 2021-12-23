Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the freeway in Phoenix

The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking...
The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking a Dodge Durango head-on on Thursday, Dec. 23.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 near 27th Avenue in Phoenix early Thursday morning, Dec. 23.

Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Melki said a 41-year-old man was trying to run his girlfriend off the road by rear-ending her vehicle.

The Dodge pickup truck, which was being driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and that’s when he struck a Dodge Durango head-on. The driver of the Durango was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and his girlfriend was not hurt.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed between I-17 and 35th Avenue for the investigation, but have since been reopened. No names or additional details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Latest News

Maanav Gupta from Houston interviewed J.J. Watt before anybody else.
J.J. Watt grants first interview after injury to disabled Houston teen
The U.S. Postal Office will be delivering 200 million packages this week across the country.
Gift-givers, USPS rush to get presents delivered in time for Christmas
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria
USPS works to deliver packages in time for Christmas
USPS works to deliver packages in time for Christmas