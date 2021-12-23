Advertise
No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73

No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win on Wednesday, Dec....
No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win on Wednesday, Dec. 22, giving the Wildcats their first loss.

Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers.

Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half. He was the only Arizona starter to score in the first 20 minutes as Tennessee took a 34-21 lead. Kerr Kriisa scored 11 points for Arizona.

Tennessee hit seven of its first 11 shots and opened with a 16-2 advantage in the first five minutes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

