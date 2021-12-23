Pandemic fatigue is taking a toll on vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If it wasn’t already a thing, pandemic fatigue has set in and taking a toll.

“Unfortunately, even though people are tired of COVID, COVID is still here,” said Jessica Rigler, the Assistant Director of Public Health Preparedness Services for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

That fatigue could be one reason why only 27% of the people eligible for a booster shot have gotten one in Arizona. It’s only one in six nationwide.

When vaccines were first introduced, people waited patiently in line to get their first shot but that patience has waned in the past few months.

“I know so many people who are tired of thinking about COVID, worrying about COVID, are tired of following mitigation strategies,” Rigler said.

Even the conversations about COVID among Pima County leaders, while still important, has grown stale.

“I guess the problem to me is its a discussion that has been on repeat,” said Adelita Grijalva, the Pima County Supervisor in District 5. “We have he same discussion, we have the same counterpoints.”

It’s doubtful that anyone in Pima County hasn’t heard the discussion and the mitigation strategies multiple times but have begun to tune it out.

“I think it’s because you’ve heard it so many times, you’ve heard the arguments so many times,” Grijalva said.

But now is not the time to hit the mute button. The omicron variant, which has arrived in Arizona and is beginning to spread, could be a killer even though it’s thought the symptoms may not be as severe at with the delta variant.

“It shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt that these will all be very mild cases,” Rigler said. “With an increased volume of cases and increased number of people exposed and infected, that means increased hospitalizations.”

And hospitalizations are a big concern.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director, has said at times there may be only one to five ICU beds available in Pima County’s hospitals.

That means, some surgeries will be delayed while the patient worsens, making surgery and recovery once a bed is found, more difficult. That is, if the patient doesn’t die first.

That’s why Pima County passed a mask mandate that doesn’t come with enforcement provisions and no penalties.

The hope is some people will take it seriously enough to lower the transmission rate 3,5,7 or 10%, which could be enough to ease the strain on the hospitals.

But only if people see the mandate as a rallying cry or call to arms and act on it responsibly. The worry is, with pandemic fatigue in full force, may people won’t.

“It is that attitude, that exact attitude that I’m going to live my life and I’m not going to believe there’s a pandemic or let’s just will it to be gone,” Grijalva said. “I wish that worked.”

But to this point, there’s no evidence that it does work.

