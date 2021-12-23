Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Latest News

The U.S. Postal Office will be delivering 200 million packages this week across the country.
Gift-givers, USPS rush to get presents delivered in time for Christmas
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster...
Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria