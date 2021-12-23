Advertise
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson

The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $400 million, will be Christmas Day.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Tucson won $1 million in the drawing Wednesday night, Dec. 22.

The winning ticket was sold at Lee Lee Oriental Supermart, 1990 W. Orange Grove Road.

The winning numbers were: 7, 16, 19, 48, 68, with Powerball number 15. The winning ticket matched five numbers but did not match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot.

No tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the drawing, so the jackpot rolls over. It is estimated the jackpot for the Christmas Day drawing will be $400 million. This would be the third time this year that the Powerball jackpot has reached the $400 million mark.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

