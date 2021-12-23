Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Tucson won $1 million in the drawing Wednesday night, Dec. 22.

The winning ticket was sold at Lee Lee Oriental Supermart, 1990 W. Orange Grove Road.

The winning numbers were: 7, 16, 19, 48, 68, with Powerball number 15. The winning ticket matched five numbers but did not match the red Powerball to hit the jackpot.

No tickets matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the drawing, so the jackpot rolls over. It is estimated the jackpot for the Christmas Day drawing will be $400 million. This would be the third time this year that the Powerball jackpot has reached the $400 million mark.

