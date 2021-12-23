TMC Birthday Bash: 10-year-old Willcox girl gives 91 gifts for kids in outpatient therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the season of giving! Wednesday afternoon, a 10-year-old girl from Willcox put a whole new meaning to the age old saying.

Christmas came three days early at Tucson Medical Center (TMC) thanks to Brylee Binger. She decided to use her birthday to bless others. Brylee is a long-term patient at TMC Outpatient Therapy.

“When Brylee was born, she entered into the world four weeks early,” said Shari Binger, Brylee’s mother. “But she only weighed three pounds, nine ounces.”

Brylee wasn’t hitting typical milestones, so her parents took her in for additional testing.

“At that point we realized through MRI that she had a stroke,” said Shari. “Because she had a stroke, she now had hemiplegic cerebral palsy; meaning she had weakness on the left side of her body.”

“And [the doctors] said I was either going to be in a wheelchair or I was going to go to TMC,” said Brylee, “and we said, ‘TMC!’”

With help from pediatric physical therapist Charlene Fregosi, Brylee took her first steps at TMC. She was nearly three years old.

Flash forward to 2021, she wanted to do something big for her 10th birthday.

“We were eating dinner and I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe we should do something special for my 10th birthday,’ and we got to talking about 10 years at TMC,” Brylee said.

Pediatric outpatient therapy was in need of toys.

“We can’t just tell children to do something, it should be fun,” said Fregosi. “Play is their world. These are the tools of our trade. So, each toy has been specifically chosen.”

Brylee decided to give back to those who helped her get her footing in life. Her therapists gave her a list, and she checked it twice. Brylee’s family put the 101 items on an amazon Wishlist and shared it on Facebook. Kind donors from Southern Arizona and beyond helped her check off almost every item on the list.

“We just started having packages show up, it was just so much,” said Brylee. “There were 101 things and we got 91 of them. The other things were out of stock, so we are really glad. We still had a $250 gift card left over.”

Brylee and her entire family, including her six-year-old sister Tatum, made a special trip from Wilcox to deliver the presents on Dec. 22. TMC staff were blown away.

“I had to grab the tissues,” Fregosi said.

“I always tell Brylee, ‘You can change the world one thing at a time,’” said Bonnie Dietrich, an occupational therapist. “Just seeing that at someone her age is just incredible; that she doesn’t let anything get in her way.”

Brylee hopes her birthday wish inspires others.

“I feel if I did this, more people would do it too,” said Brylee. “I just want to thank you my parents, all the therapists, my grandparents, my loving sister and the people who gave.”

