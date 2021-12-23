Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TMC Birthday Bash: 10-year-old Willcox girl gives 91 gifts for kids in outpatient therapy

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the season of giving! Wednesday afternoon, a 10-year-old girl from Willcox put a whole new meaning to the age old saying.

Christmas came three days early at Tucson Medical Center (TMC) thanks to Brylee Binger. She decided to use her birthday to bless others. Brylee is a long-term patient at TMC Outpatient Therapy.

“When Brylee was born, she entered into the world four weeks early,” said Shari Binger, Brylee’s mother. “But she only weighed three pounds, nine ounces.”

Brylee wasn’t hitting typical milestones, so her parents took her in for additional testing.

“At that point we realized through MRI that she had a stroke,” said Shari. “Because she had a stroke, she now had hemiplegic cerebral palsy; meaning she had weakness on the left side of her body.”

“And [the doctors] said I was either going to be in a wheelchair or I was going to go to TMC,” said Brylee, “and we said, ‘TMC!’”

With help from pediatric physical therapist Charlene Fregosi, Brylee took her first steps at TMC. She was nearly three years old.

Flash forward to 2021, she wanted to do something big for her 10th birthday.

“We were eating dinner and I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe we should do something special for my 10th birthday,’ and we got to talking about 10 years at TMC,” Brylee said.

Pediatric outpatient therapy was in need of toys.

“We can’t just tell children to do something, it should be fun,” said Fregosi. “Play is their world. These are the tools of our trade. So, each toy has been specifically chosen.”

Brylee decided to give back to those who helped her get her footing in life. Her therapists gave her a list, and she checked it twice. Brylee’s family put the 101 items on an amazon Wishlist and shared it on Facebook. Kind donors from Southern Arizona and beyond helped her check off almost every item on the list.

“We just started having packages show up, it was just so much,” said Brylee. “There were 101 things and we got 91 of them. The other things were out of stock, so we are really glad. We still had a $250 gift card left over.”

Brylee and her entire family, including her six-year-old sister Tatum, made a special trip from Wilcox to deliver the presents on Dec. 22. TMC staff were blown away.

“I had to grab the tissues,” Fregosi said.

“I always tell Brylee, ‘You can change the world one thing at a time,’” said Bonnie Dietrich, an occupational therapist. “Just seeing that at someone her age is just incredible; that she doesn’t let anything get in her way.”

Brylee hopes her birthday wish inspires others.

“I feel if I did this, more people would do it too,” said Brylee. “I just want to thank you my parents, all the therapists, my grandparents, my loving sister and the people who gave.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Fact Finders: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
White House plans to send emergency response team to Arizona to combat COVID-19

Latest News

Arizona couple's story travels to the big screen
Mattel Inc. to make Arizona’s Christmas Balloon story into movie
FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3,...
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
TPD investigates robbery near Reid Park
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict