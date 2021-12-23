Advertise
TPD investigates robbery near Reid Park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 22.

According to Officer Frank Magos, the robbery took place around 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 4400 block of East 22nd Street.

No one was injured and, as of Wednesday night, police had made no arrests.

Magos said police had searched the area and continue to investigate.

