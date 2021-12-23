Tucson child dies in plane crash near Show Low

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson child died Wednesday, Dec. 22, when a small plane crashed near Show Low.

According to information from the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen was a passenger in a small single-engine plane piloted by 40-year-old David A. Gillette, of Utah. Gillette also died in the crash.

The plane crashed northeast of Show Low in a remote area near Long Lake at 4:40 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived on site Thursday morning, Dec. 23, for the investigation.

