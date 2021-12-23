Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates apparent murder-suicide
Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
Maanav Gupta from Houston interviewed J.J. Watt before anybody else.
J.J. Watt grants first interview after injury to disabled Houston teen
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking...
Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the freeway in Phoenix
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years