ACTION DAY: Rain, winds expected in southern Arizona

KOLD First Alert Action Day
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Friday, Dec. 24, due to rain and wind.

A wind advisory is active Friday for Cochise, Santa Cruz, south-central and eastern Pima counties. Gusts from the south-southwest are expected to reach 25 mph to 45 mph.

Rain showers will Friday morning and the chance for rain increases to 90% by the afternoon.

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Below is our forecast as of Tuesday night. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

  • FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain, especially in the evening. 80%. Highs in the low 70s.
  • CHRISTMAS EVE: 60% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.
  • CHRISTMAS: 20% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
  • SUNDAY: 20% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.
  • TUESDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs near 60 degrees.
  • WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.
  • THURSDAY: 20% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

