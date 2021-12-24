ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation will assign nearly 140 sworn officers and other state workers to a Department of Public Safety task force for commercial vehicle enforcement, state officials said.

The partnership announced Thursday, Dec. 23, is intended to enhance officer safety and increase efficiency and operational consistency for both agencies, they said in a joint statement.

The ADOT personnel to be assigned to the DPS include 89 certified law enforcement officers and 49 non-sworn personnel, the agencies said.

The officers provide commercial vehicle safety compliance, size and weight enforcement, oversize and overweight permitting and other enforcement services at ADOT ports of entry located near the state lines of California, New Mexico, Utah, and the international border with Mexico.

The agencies said the agreement is set to begin Jan. 8 for two years initially and after that is subject to annual renewal.

