Arizona Wildcats basketball games at UCLA, USC postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams on Friday, Dec. 24, announced schedule changes because of COVID-19.

According to Arizona Athletics, the men’s team’s games at UCLA and USC that were scheduled for next week (Dec. 30 and Jan. 2) have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within those programs. It later announced that the women’s game at UCLA, scheduled for Jan. 2, was also postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The teams and the Pac-12 Conference will work together to determine when the games will be rescheduled.

