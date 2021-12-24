Arizona Wildcats basketball games at UCLA, USC postponed
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams on Friday, Dec. 24, announced schedule changes because of COVID-19.
According to Arizona Athletics, the men’s team’s games at UCLA and USC that were scheduled for next week (Dec. 30 and Jan. 2) have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within those programs. It later announced that the women’s game at UCLA, scheduled for Jan. 2, was also postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The teams and the Pac-12 Conference will work together to determine when the games will be rescheduled.
