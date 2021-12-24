Doctors stress the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 before Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -There are a number of testing options out there, but which one will get you results before Christmas?

The two most common COVID-19 tests are PCR and antigen. Doctors say the PCR test has the most accurate results, but it can take one to three days find out if you’re positive for COVID-19.

“The PCR can detect a very small quantity of virus, so you can detect an early infection before the patients even symptomatic,” medical director of Sonora Quest Laboratories, Dr. Regina Van Buren said.

However, with the clock ticking down till Christmas, some doctors are recommending the antigen test. This one can be done at home and you could have results in 15 minutes.

“When you are in a gathering with close family and friends, regardless of vaccination status, getting tested with those rapid antigen tests the day of your gathering will decrease the risk of spread to everyone in that group and everyone in our community,” said Dr. Sandy Herron from Tanque Verde Pediatrics.

Reports show the antigen test results aren’t as accurate as the PCR test.

“So with the antigen tests, if you’re symptomatic and you’re positive, then that’s very reliable. If you are symptomatic and you’re negative, the antigen tests are going to miss about 30% of true COVID infected people,” Dr. Herron explains.

There’s also a third testing option: the rapid molecular test. This one can’t be done at home, but it does have fast results.

“It has result reliability closer to the PCR than the antigen test. So, we use them here. Our issue is that some insurances don’t pay for that test,” Herron said.

Dr. Herron says they’ve seen an increase in testing and positivity rates. She believes that testing availability may be an issue with another surge.

She says, if you plan to get tested at a doctor’s office, be sure to contact them first and make sure they have tests available.

You can find hours and locations for Pima County testing locations here .

