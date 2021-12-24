East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Friday, Dec. 24.

WALMART FIRE 🔥 At 7:03 Friday morning #TucsonFire responded to the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway for calls of a fire. Crews from Station 16 were first on scene at 7:08 and reported nothing showing from the outside of the building.Once inside, employees directed crews to the back.. pic.twitter.com/uPEXsUU4SC — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) December 24, 2021

According to information from TFD, there were no injuries reported at the fire that happened at 7 a.m. at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard.

The fire burned mostly paper products in about three or four aisles in the back area of the store.

Firefighters, with the help of the building’s sprinkler system, were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Crews remained at the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and clear smoke from inside the building.

The Tucson Police Department also responded to assist with “crowd control,” according to a department spokesperson.

There was no word on how long the store would remain closed.

