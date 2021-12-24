Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported

Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 24.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Friday, Dec. 24.

According to information from TFD, there were no injuries reported at the fire that happened at 7 a.m. at 7150 E. Speedway Boulevard.

The fire burned mostly paper products in about three or four aisles in the back area of the store.

Firefighters, with the help of the building’s sprinkler system, were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Crews remained at the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and clear smoke from inside the building.

The Tucson Police Department also responded to assist with “crowd control,” according to a department spokesperson.

There was no word on how long the store would remain closed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson child dies in plane crash near Show Low
The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $400 million, will be Christmas Day.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson
The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking...
Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the freeway in Phoenix
TPD investigates robbery near Reid Park
Deputies investigate fatal car crash near Sierrita Mountain

Latest News

Gerrie Tinsley, right, celebrated her last day with the Marana Police Department before her...
Retiring Marana police officer recalls 27 years serving community
It’s a tradition in Southern Arizona and beyond that comes alive during the holidays....making...
Tamal businesses feeling the holiday rush
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Arizona couple's story travels to the big screen
Mattel Inc. to make Arizona’s Christmas Balloon story into movie