FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Did somebody ask Santa for rain?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Slight chance for rain showers Friday morning will increase to a 90% chance by afternoon and evening. Wind will pick up ahead of a cold front arriving Friday night. Wind Advisory is active Friday for Cochise, Santa Cruz, far south-central and far eastern Pima counties. South-southwest wind up to 25 mph gusts to 45 mph. Increase in cloud cover will keep highs a few degrees cooler from earlier in the week, still about 5 degrees above average for the date.

TODAY: 90% chance for rain, especially in the evening. 80%. Highs in the low 70s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: 60% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS: 20% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

