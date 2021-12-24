Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Troopers investigate fatal car crash near Sierrita Mountain

(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety after a fatal car crash took place on Ajo Way, near Sierrita Mountain, on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Authorities say the wreck involved two vehicles.

As of Thursday, troopers said, the cause of the crash was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson child dies in plane crash near Show Low
The next drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $400 million, will be Christmas Day.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson
The Dodge pickup, driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on I-10 and striking...
Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the freeway in Phoenix
Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
Police search for driver involved in deadly crash

Latest News

Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
Police search for driver involved in deadly crash
The agreement is set to begin Jan. 8.
ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
UPDATE: Man struck by vehicle Dec. 8 dies of injuries