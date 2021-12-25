Last minute shoppers out in full despite rainy Christmas Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the last rush to get Christmas shopping done in time to get those presents underneath the tree.

While some may have finished their shopping early and are enjoying a rainy Christmas Eve at home, others are out making their final rounds for some last minute shopping.

“We definitely waited to Christmas shop until the absolute last minute so we got some of it last night and then the rest of it today. Rounding out stockings and everything,” said Jackie and Adam McGuire, parents to three young ones.

It’s the final push to get some shopping done just hours before Christmas. The stores are packed, but the shelves… not so much.

“It’s been crazy and shelves are cleared. The shelves are empty. They have a lot of cashiers so it’s been going pretty quickly, but it’s bare all over,” the McGuires said.

Annette Zimmerman was also out and about to pick up one more Christmas gift.

“It’s busy here. It was busy last weekend whenever I was doing most of my shopping. Some of the stores shelves are kind of bare, but I was able to find what I wanted so I’m happy with that,” she said.

Even with the rain and chill, shoppers were out in full. Each Christmas Eve stores are busy with that holiday rush, and this year was no exception.

“You know, it was about what I expected. People had to get out there and get it done despite what the weather is doing,” shopper Trudy Konopka said.

And despite the Christmas rush and dreary weather, many shoppers are in the Christmas spirit and some are even showing off their festive outfits.

If you still need to do some last minute shopping yourself, you’re going to want to double check the store’s holidays hours before heading out.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.