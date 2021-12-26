Advertise
Christmas tree fire at Phoenix home leaves 5 people displaced

(3TV/CBS 5)
By AZ Family
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Christmas tree blaze has left five people displaced at a Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters say the fire started from a Christmas tree and spread to the attic of a home near 24th Street and Osborn Road. Everyone was able to make it out of the house before firefighters arrived.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The five people will be displaced due to smoke and fire damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

