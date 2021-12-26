TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, many local homes are filled with the scent and spirit of the holidays thanks to a live Christmas tree. But too often these trees end up in the landfill in the New Year when they still have more to give.

The City of Sierra Vista is here to help you clean up. They will turn your Christmas tree into compost free of charge.

Drop your trees off at the city’s compost facility on Highway 90 at milepost 325.

Christmas tree recycling is available now through January 29.

