Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Christmas tree recycling

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, many local homes are filled with the scent and spirit of the holidays thanks to a live Christmas tree. But too often these trees end up in the landfill in the New Year when they still have more to give.

The City of Sierra Vista is here to help you clean up. They will turn your Christmas tree into compost free of charge.

Drop your trees off at the city’s compost facility on Highway 90 at milepost 325.

Christmas tree recycling is available now through January 29.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported
Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly crash found
Christmas miracle: single mother gets $1,500 tip
Christmas miracle: single mother receives $1,500 tip to buy gifts for her children
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home

Latest News

Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Last minute shoppers out in full despite rainy Christmas Eve
Last minute shoppers out in full despite rainy Christmas Eve
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported
Gerrie Tinsley, right, celebrated her last day with the Marana Police Department before her...
Retiring Marana police officer recalls 27 years serving community