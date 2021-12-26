Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hopefully Santa brought you a new umbrella for Christmas because you will be needing it for the rest of the year

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A parade of storms will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern through the new year. Expect daily rain chances along with below average temperatures. Stay tuned for forecast details.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported
Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly crash found
Christmas miracle: single mother gets $1,500 tip
Christmas miracle: single mother receives $1,500 tip to buy gifts for her children
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home

Latest News

Allie Potter December 26 Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to rain showers
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more wet weather this holiday weekend
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec. 25, 2021
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec. 25, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and wind will taper off overnight.