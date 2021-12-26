FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hopefully Santa brought you a new umbrella for Christmas because you will be needing it for the rest of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A parade of storms will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern through the new year. Expect daily rain chances along with below average temperatures. Stay tuned for forecast details.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 70% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

