FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more wet weather this holiday weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect another chance for showers mainly after midnight. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but unsettled weather returns for the rest of next week. A series of storms will bring more rain, cooler temperatures, and snow to our mountains.
TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.
