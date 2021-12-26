FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more wet weather this holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect another chance for showers mainly after midnight. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but unsettled weather returns for the rest of next week. A series of storms will bring more rain, cooler temperatures, and snow to our mountains.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

