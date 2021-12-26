Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to rain showers

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - .A few showers possible this morning before partial clearing later today. Temperatures will continue to follow a downward trend most the week as additional storm systems bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow to end the year.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 40% for rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

