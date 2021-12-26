FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Waking up to rain showers
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - .A few showers possible this morning before partial clearing later today. Temperatures will continue to follow a downward trend most the week as additional storm systems bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow to end the year.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 40% for rain.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: 50% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 70% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: 50% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.
