Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mocha is an 11-year-old foster dog from the Pima Animal Care Center who is looking for her forever home.

She was adopted from PACC as a puppy, but was turned in 10 years later. For the last year, she has been in between the shelter and foster homes.

She loves to cuddle, play, and is great with people!

The active, energetic and spry dog is ready to find a family.

If you’re interested in adopting Mocha, email jasmine.ramirez@kold.com.

