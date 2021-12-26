Lacrosse tournament comes to Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Lacrosse Club is proud to host the 5th annual Holiday Classic on January 8, 2022, at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.

The tournament will feature Oro Valley Lacrosse Club teams, along with teams from other leagues from both Tucson and Phoenix at all levels of play, ages 10U through High School, both boys and girls. Lacrosse games will begin at 9:00 am and run throughout the day, ending at 4:00 pm. The event is FREE and there will be food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, t-shirts for sale, and the opportunity to support local youth sports and enjoy watching and learning about youth lacrosse in our area. The focus of this tournament is to provide teams in Arizona youth lacrosse leagues a chance to participate in, and benefit from watching, lacrosse games in a jamboree atmosphere before the regular lacrosse season starts. New players to the game, and parents, get a “dress rehearsal” of what it is like to play in the season. The tournament will positively impact the Town of Oro Valley by bringing in close to 1,000 visitors. Showcasing the amazing desert setting of Oro Valley, its park facilities, and the sport of lacrosse, the tournament brings awareness to a local club and sport that is growing in popularity every year here in the west.

Doug Charters, Oro Valley Lacrosse Board Secretary comments that, “Oro Valley and Naranja Park have the best fields in the state. They are well kept and well managed. The tournament players and spectators are treated to especially gorgeous views, and the photo opportunities are amazing, with the beautiful backdrop of the Catalina Mountains and Pusch Ridge. We’ve had many other leagues over the years tell us that they love playing on our fields. There’s nothing more exciting than watching the fastest game on two feet, especially in Oro Valley. ”Oro Valley Lacrosse Club is one of the oldest lacrosse clubs in the state, with 15 years of introducing, teaching and coaching lacrosse to over 150 players within the Club each year. The Club is the only kindergarten through high school club in the state.

The Oro Valley Lacrosse Club is dedicated to the growth of the sport of lacrosse and creating exciting environments for youth to master athleticism and sportsmanship. The Club is supported by volunteer coaches, board members, and parents dedicated to this mission. While our program fees work to cover the daily expenses of the club and its activities, the long-term growth of the club thrives on donations and sponsorship by our generous local supporters. The club is run as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

