Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday is your last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights. The tradition is walking through the Winterhaven neighborhood on foot and looking at the beautiful Christmas lights. However, the last night is only drive-thru. You can enjoy the lights from the comfort of your own car.

The festival is free to attend but visitors are asked to bring donation of food or money to help the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

