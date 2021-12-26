Advertise
TPD investigating ‘criminal damage’ at Islamic Center of Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed there was a report of an assault and criminal damage at the Islamic Center of Tucson just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

According to officials, a group of people became confrontational with another group that was arriving at the center, and a man was hit while trying to separate both groups.

Once the group was separated, the confrontational group broke a window while outside and left the scene in vehicles.

No arrests have been made and there was no mention of any suspects being sought.

The investigation is ongoing.

