FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and chilly week to end 2021!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A parade of storms will keep us in an unsettled weather pattern through the new year. Expect daily rain chances along with below average temperatures. The best chance for rain and mountain snow looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then again Friday into Saturday.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. 70% rain chance overnight.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 80% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

