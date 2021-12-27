Salvation Army volunteers give back to community on Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Christmas isnt all about presents,” said Janae, a local fourth grader.

Salvation Army volunteers young and old all said this holiday is about so much more than what’s wrapped up under a tree.

“People on both sides the volunteers and the guests who are serving they’re happy to be here, they’re grateful,” said Martha Desilts, a volunteer organizer.

The Salvation Army says about 100 volunteers gathered here in midtown today to distribute food and flowers to those less fortunate.

“Its turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, rolls and a piece of pie,” said Desilts.

Desilts has been helping out for more than 15 years.

“We started 16 years ago with the goal of showing our kids what life can be like and how fortunate they really are,” said Desilts. “I think it’s important to show our kids that the more love you give the more you get.”

That’s part of the reason it warmed her heart to see other kids wanting to help out this Christmas morning.

“When we thought about the people who don’t have homes or enough to eat sometimes we wanted to help,” said Julia Hamblin, a young volunteer.

