Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Salvation Army volunteers give back to community on Christmas

Arizonans give back on Christmas day
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Christmas isnt all about presents,” said Janae, a local fourth grader.

Salvation Army volunteers young and old all said this holiday is about so much more than what’s wrapped up under a tree.

“People on both sides the volunteers and the guests who are serving they’re happy to be here, they’re grateful,” said Martha Desilts, a volunteer organizer.

The Salvation Army says about 100 volunteers gathered here in midtown today to distribute food and flowers to those less fortunate.

“Its turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, rolls and a piece of pie,” said Desilts.

Desilts has been helping out for more than 15 years.

“We started 16 years ago with the goal of showing our kids what life can be like and how fortunate they really are,” said Desilts. “I think it’s important to show our kids that the more love you give the more you get.”

That’s part of the reason it warmed her heart to see other kids wanting to help out this Christmas morning.

“When we thought about the people who don’t have homes or enough to eat sometimes we wanted to help,” said Julia Hamblin, a young volunteer.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported
Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly crash found
Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home

Latest News

Lacrosse
Lacrosse tournament comes to Oro Valley
Composting Christmas Trees
Christmas tree recycling
Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Last minute shoppers out in full despite rainy Christmas Eve
Last minute shoppers out in full despite rainy Christmas Eve
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported