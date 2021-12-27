Advertise
Sources: COVID outbreak in Boise State program threatens to cancel Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan may end up traveling to El Paso to face Washington State in Sun Bowl
(Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Bowl was supposed to feature Central Michigan and Boise State and be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson Friday night.

But according to several reports, that may not happen due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Boise State program.

Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains reported the team does have some positive tests but how many won’t be known until later Monday.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, if the Broncos can’t make it to Tucson then the Arizona Bowl will be off.

Central Michigan does have enough players and is already in Tucson. If Boise State doesn’t make it, the Chippewas could be sent to El Paso to face Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

The Miami Hurricanes had to pull out of the Sun Bowl, which is also set to be played Friday, due to a COVID outbreak.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

