Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home
Car crashes into power pole near Prince and Campbell in Tucson
Authorities investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson

Latest News

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for the plane crash.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Sources: COVID outbreak in Boise State program threatens to cancel Arizona Bowl
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews