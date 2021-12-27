TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD investigating vehicle collision involving a pole on Prince, Campbell
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle into a pole on Campbell Avenue and East Prince Road on Sunday, Dec. 26.
According to officials, the driver fled the scene.
Traffic southbound will be restricted for a few hours while officers and TEP crews investigate.
No injuries were reported.
