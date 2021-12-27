Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD investigating vehicle collision involving a pole on Prince, Campbell

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle into a pole on Campbell Avenue and East Prince Road on Sunday, Dec. 26.

According to officials, the driver fled the scene.

Traffic southbound will be restricted for a few hours while officers and TEP crews investigate.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a fire inside the Walmart at 7150 E....
East-side Walmart closed after fire; no injuries reported
Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly crash found
Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home

Latest News

Sergio Agustin Oliveros was last seen wearing a hospital gown near E. Broadway Boulevard and S....
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly crash found
The agreement is set to begin Jan. 8.
ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement
Troopers investigate fatal car crash near Sierrita Mountain
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona