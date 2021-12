TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crew from the Tucson Fire Department battled a house fire early Monday, Dec. 27.

The TFD said it happened at a mobile home in the 1300 block of East Bilby Road around 12:40 a.m.

The fire was under control by 1:40 a.m. and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

