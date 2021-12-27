UPDATE: Arizona Bowl canceled for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been cancelled, bowl officials announced on Monday, Dec. 27.

The game was supposed to feature Central Michigan and Boise State and be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson Friday night.

Boise State had to pull out of the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its program.

pic.twitter.com/thFa3EOArY — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 28, 2021

According to several sources, Central Michigan will head to El Paso to face Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

The Miami Hurricanes had to pull out of the Sun Bowl , which is also set to be played Friday, due to a COVID outbreak.

The payout for the Arizona Bowl is $350,000 while the payout for the Sun Bowl is $4.5 million.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.