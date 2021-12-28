ACTION DAYS: Rain, mountain snow to hit southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has called an Action Night for Tuesday, Dec. 28, and an Action Day for Friday, Dec. 31.

Both Action Days were called due to rain, mountain snow and extremely cold weather.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for areas above 6,000 feet. That advisory will last through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

During that time, we will see scattered rain and mountain snow (both of about .1 to .25 inches).

The system coming in Friday looks to be far more potent with widespread rain and mountain snow.

The strongest storms will pose a threat Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning.

After that, we will see improving weather through early next week but it will still be cold. The lows for Sunday morning could be in the 20s.

Your Weather Photos

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

KOLD First Alert Forecast

You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE , and the Android version is available HERE .

TUESDAY NIGHT: 70% rain chance, cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 60% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.