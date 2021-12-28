COVID may result in smaller jail population in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with the help of several county agencies, is preparing for a loss of corrections officers when they ring in the New Year.

How many isn’t known yet but it could be a hundred or more.

That’s because in early November the County Board of Supervisors passed a vaccine mandate for all of its workers who deal with vulnerable populations.

Anyone not exempted or vaccinated will be terminated on Dec. 31.

Thus far, the sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers are only 71% vaccinated, the lowest of any county department.

2,186 county workers deal with vulnerable populations, the bulk of them in the sheriff’s department.

At least 158 corrections officers have refused to get vaccinated or apply for an exemption, either religious or medical.

County jail inmates are considered a vulnerable population because they have no where to go to escape the coronavirus which can be easily spread throughout the population.

There have been few outbreaks at the jail and some inmates have died.

“We have people in our jail who are dying and I can’t have another death,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “Not from COVID.”

So a concerted effort is underway to reduce the jail population which will lower the number of corrections officers needed.

But efforts are being made not to include inmates who may be a danger to the public.

Those charged with low level drug offenses will not be taken to jail.

“If I find you with an oxycontin pill, I can charge you with that but you’re not going to jail,” Nanos said. “I’ll take you to Codac for deflection for drug treatment.”

Nanos can’t determine who goes to jail and who doesn’t, that’s the work of the courts.

That’s why Pima County Attorney Laura Conover sent an order to the law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona to refer low level drug offenders to treatment rather than jail.

Conover said “Effective immediately, the Pima County Attorney’s Office will decline to charge people arrested for simple drug possession, paraphernalia, or related personal-use incidents, in order to prevent transporting them to the Pima County jail and risking their health, the health of jail staff, and the health of the interior jail population.

It’s a policy which will be reviewed in 60 days.

But Nanos wants it to go further, by reducing the jail population, not only for low level offenders, but those who are mentally ill and need treatment.

He told News 13, that the county pays $15 million a year to treatment the mentally ill in his jail but the corrections officers are not trained or schooled on how to deal with that population.

“Why are they in my jail,” he asked. “Why aren’t they in a hospital, in a facility, they’re sick.”

It’s been shown that some of the corrections officers have been getting vaccinated before the deadline but how many isn’t known yet.

That number should be released by Human Resources later in the week.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.