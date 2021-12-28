FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ending 2021 with a bang!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool with periods of wet weather can be anticipated this week as storm systems impact the region. The next system is slated this afternoon into early Wednesday. Light valley rain along with mountain snow is expected. A winter weather advisory is in place from 5PM Tuesday through 5AM Wednesday for our mountains above 6000′. The strongest storms, with the most significant period of valley rain and mountain snow, will pose a threat Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Improving weather will follow by Saturday night into early next week, but expect a cold start on Sunday in the wake of these storms.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for rain. Clouds moving in with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: 70% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

