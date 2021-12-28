Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A winter storm is brewing

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool with periods of wet weather can be anticipated this week as additional storm systems impact the region. The next system is slated to brush rapidly through the area tonight followed by a secondary system Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. The combined influence of these two systems will be periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers, especially Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. The strongest storms, with the most significant period of valley rain and mountain snow, will pose a threat Thursday night into Saturday morning. Improving weather will follow by Saturday night into early next week, but expect a chilly morning on Sunday in the wake of these storms.

TONIGHT: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. 100% rain chance overnight.

WEDNESDAY: 80% chance for rain. Showers with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks vs. omicron variant
Mask rules are changing again in Pima County
Last chance to attend Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Car crashes into power pole near Prince and Campbell in Tucson
Help ‘Mocha’ find her forever home
Authorities investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 27th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and chilly week to end 2021!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 27th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 27th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hopefully Santa brought you a new umbrella for Christmas because you will be needing it for the rest of the year
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec, 26, 2021
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Dec. 26, 2021