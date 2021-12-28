FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A winter storm is brewing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool with periods of wet weather can be anticipated this week as additional storm systems impact the region. The next system is slated to brush rapidly through the area tonight followed by a secondary system Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. The combined influence of these two systems will be periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers, especially Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. The strongest storms, with the most significant period of valley rain and mountain snow, will pose a threat Thursday night into Saturday morning. Improving weather will follow by Saturday night into early next week, but expect a chilly morning on Sunday in the wake of these storms.

TONIGHT: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. 100% rain chance overnight.

WEDNESDAY: 80% chance for rain. Showers with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 60% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

