Pedestrian fighting for life following crash near Houghton, Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Tucson’s east side early Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Broadway.

The northbound lanes of Houghton will be closed from East 22nd Street to Broadway, according to the TPD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

