Phoenix police arrest woman in hit-and-run wreck that put officer in hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver accused of injuring a Phoenix motorcycle officer in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning has been arrested.

The Phoenix Police Department tweeted about the capture of Elizabeth Eaton early Tuesday.

Sgt. Ann Justus said detectives found 52-year-old Eaton in the area of 18th and Glendale avenues late Monday, less than 12 hours after the crash.

She also said detectives found a 2016 Dodge Journey parked in Eaton’s backyard.

“The vehicle had damage matching the collision and other damage seen in the video surveillance footage,” Justus said.

The surveillance footage Justus mentioned was recorded by a camera at Lunch Box Café. That video showed a dark minivan as it turned left in front of the motorcycle officer on Bethany Home near 26th Avenue. The crash threw the officer off his motorcycle.

The driver, believed to be Eaton, stopped for a moment than then drove away.

The officer, who was not been identified, suffered a leg injury that required emergency surgery, Justus said. She said he is part of the Traffic Bureau and has been with the PPD for 16 years.

Eaton was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.