Tucson Bicycle Classic to return in 2022 with new title sponsor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a two-year hiatus, the Tucson Bicycle Classic will return in 2022 with a new title sponsor.

The event, set for March 4-6, didn’t happen in 2020 due to a lack of community support while the 2021 race was canceled due to the pandemic.

The TBC is a race sanctioned by USA Cycling and offers cash prizes.

The Meteor will take over as the title sponsor.

“I believe in creating a global cycling community that is inclusive and focuses on the joy of riding,” said The Meteor’s Doug Zell. “As a sponsor, I look for events that are welcoming, in communities that share that vision. Tucson’s cycling community embodies that spirit and Tucson Bicycle Classic is an event where amateurs, pros, and spectators come together for the love of the ride.”

Proceeds from the TBC will benefit El Grupo Youth Cycling , a Tucson-based nonprofit that encourages youth to ride.

“Tucson has one of the best cycling communities in the country and is a training destination for elite cyclists from all over the world,” said race director Marco Colbert. “This community deserves a race that reflects the strength of local riders who are able to train hard 365 days a year in sunny, beautiful Tucson.”

