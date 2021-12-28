Advertise
Two charged after road rage shooting near Mescal

(Live 5/File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are facing charges after, authorities say, they allegedly shot at one another on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Ronald Hughes, 71, and Brian Lewis, 57, are each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Neither of the two men had known each other before the shooting, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies.

On Sunday, shortly before 10 a.m., deputies were called to a home n the 24000 block of East Tonopah Trail, near J-Six Ranch Road, after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

Deputies say they determined a road rage incident on the interstate had left two men injured. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening.

