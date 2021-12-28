Advertise
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following crash near Houghton, Broadway

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after a crash on Tucson’s east side early Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Broadway.

Authorities say they responded to the area around 6 a.m. and found 44-year-old Jason Stark, who was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Detectives say Stark had been lying in the road when the driver of one car pulled over to call 911. While the driver was making the call, a white 2014 Lexus GS headed north on Houghton Road hit Stark.

Officers determined the Lexus’ driver had not been impaired during the crash. As of Tuesday, police say, they don’t expect that anyone will be charged in Stark’s death.

