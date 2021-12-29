Fight against omicron variant suffers a setback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just as the omicron variant comes into Pima County, Banner Health Services announces one of the tools it uses to fight COVID-19 has been paused for the time being.

“Effective today, December 28, 2021, we are pausing our administration of the monoclonal antibodies until sotrovimab is available,” said Marjorie Bessel, the chief Clinical Officer for Banner Health Systems. “Sotrovimab is efficacious but there is no supply of sotrovimab in Banner health facilities at this time.”

The two monoclonal antibodies being used in treatment of the delta variant don’t work with the omicron variant making them useless. Sotrovimab is the only treatment that works against the latest variant.

Banner says it should receive the treatment sometime during the week of Jan. 3, but the supply may be limited.

That could be bad news for the treatment of the fast spreading virus which is expected to be the predominate variant in Arizona and Pima County by the middle of January.

There is some evidence the variant is already spreading quickly in Pima County.

The positivity rate, according to the state COVID dashboard, has risen from 11% two weeks ago to 17% this week.

“I think the positivity rate most likely reflects that omicron is already here,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “The 17% rate doesn’t surprise me when we look at what’s going on in the rest of the country.”

It’s estimated in just three weeks, the omicron variant is now responsible for nearly 60% of the cases nationwide.

The ASU Biodesign Team has estimated that between 55% and 60% of the new cases in Arizona are omicron but there is no hard evidence of that yet.

“It does seem like the spike we could see with omicron seems to be lagging a little bit in Arizona, not just in Pima County but in the state overall,” Dr. Cullen said. “I think because of that we expect to see an accelerated number of cases like these other states have seen in the next seven to 14 days.”

With the spread likely already here although not documented, health care officials are warning people, especially those at risk, to take careful mitigation measures if they plan on attending New Year’s Eve events.

“For an extra layer of safety, individuals who are at high risk or are going to be congregating with other family members or friends who are at high risk, getting tested before you go to the gathering can add another layer of protection,” Bessel said.

But she also said masking and distancing are important as well.

Still, the main weapon is vaccine and boosting.

According to Dr. Cullen, just about 40% of those in Pima County have received their booster shots.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.