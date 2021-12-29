FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and snow to end 2021!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Round two on the way! A stronger system rolls through Thursday evening into Saturday morning bringing us more valley rain and mountain snow. This system looks to pack more of a punch with higher rain and snow totals. A winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday-Saturday for the Sky Islands and the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties. 12-24′' of snow possible above 7,000′. As this storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.

TONIGHT: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

