FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and snow to end 2021!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Round two on the way! A stronger system rolls through Thursday evening into Saturday morning bringing us more valley rain and mountain snow. This system looks to pack more of a punch with higher rain and snow totals. A winter storm watch will go into effect Thursday-Saturday for the Sky Islands and the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties. 12-24′' of snow possible above 7,000′. As this storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.
TONIGHT: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: 50% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.