FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and snow to end 2021!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first of many systems this week has moved out leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds and only isolated shower chances through tomorrow morning. Temperatures still chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Another system rolls through Thursday into Saturday bringing us another round of valley rain and mountain snow. This system looks to pack more of a punch with higher rain and snow totals. As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early Sunday morning before a warming trend begins.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

