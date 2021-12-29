Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather system arrives late Tuesday night

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Multiple weather systems will bring cool conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week. After a chance of showers later tonight into tomorrow morning, our best chance of showers will be Thursday night into Saturday morning. Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains. As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early next week.

TONIGHT: 90% rain chance. Cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 70% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: 80% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance for rain with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

